1 killed in shooting south of Red Lodge

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a trailhead south of Red Lodge that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Lake Fork Road off of Highway 212 about 14 miles south of Red Lodge, according to Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

Four people were in the area, which is frequently used for hiking access, McQuillan said Wednesday afternoon.

Details around the shooting are murky, but a man in his mid-40s was shot and pronounced dead on scene by local law enforcement, he said. The three people thought to be involved reported the shooting to the sheriff's office. McQuillan arrived about 5 minutes after the 911 call was made.

McQuillan would not release information on the three people who were at the trailhead, or what led to the shooting.

“We’re still investigating the events leading up to (the shooting),” he said. McQuillan said more information on the shooting would likely be released late Wednesday afternoon.

All three people are accounted for and are cooperating with law enforcement, and no one has been taken into custody, he said. It’s unclear whether the shooting was deliberate.