 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 more charged in sex trafficking case involving 7 victims

1 more charged in sex trafficking case involving 7 victims

{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have added felony counts and charged an additional defendant in a sex trafficking case filed in March alleging a group of men victimized women and girls in Billings in 2018 and 2019.

Five men were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Billings on Tuesday, all pleading not guilty to charges in the sex trafficking scheme. That includes William Maurice Newkirk, Djavon Lamont King and Mario Juan Drake, who were charged back in March, as well as Anthony Marcos Chadwell, who was charged for the first time in the case in December.

In addition, Dejon Anthony Duncan pleaded not guilty Tuesday on drug charges included in the case, including distribution of ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Duncan is not charged with sex trafficking crimes.

Prosecutors have now charged 31 counts in the case involving seven Jane Doe victims, three of whom were under age of 18. Charges include sex trafficking of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and transportation of a person with intent to engage in prostitution, among other charges.

All men are currently detained. 

+3 
Anthony Marcos Chadwell

Chadwell

 Courtesy Yellowstone County Detention Facility
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News