1 more charged in sex trafficking case involving 7 victims

Prosecutors have added felony counts and charged an additional defendant in a sex trafficking case filed in March alleging a group of men victimized women and girls in Billings in 2018 and 2019.

Five men were arraigned in U.S. District Court in Billings on Tuesday, all pleading not guilty to charges in the sex trafficking scheme. That includes William Maurice Newkirk, Djavon Lamont King and Mario Juan Drake, who were charged back in March, as well as Anthony Marcos Chadwell, who was charged for the first time in the case in December.

In addition, Dejon Anthony Duncan pleaded not guilty Tuesday on drug charges included in the case, including distribution of ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Duncan is not charged with sex trafficking crimes.

Prosecutors have now charged 31 counts in the case involving seven Jane Doe victims, three of whom were under age of 18. Charges include sex trafficking of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and transportation of a person with intent to engage in prostitution, among other charges.

All men are currently detained.

