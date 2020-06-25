16-year-old sent to juvenile prison in accidental shooting death

The Billings Gazette generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes. Exceptions exist in cases where the juvenile is charged as an adult or where law enforcement has identified the juvenile suspect. In this case the boy was charged as a juvenile.

The department could release the boy from the juvenile prison before he turns 18, if deemed appropriate based on his progress and behavior.

Regardless, he’ll serve probation until age 21.

It was the maximum term allowed by law.

Harris told the boy to take advantage of his time at Pine Hills. He said the boy needed treatment for substance use disorder, and grief and trauma counseling.

The judge called Rowland's death a tragedy. He also addressed her family, saying he felt their loss and was sorry for it.

“At some point in time here, we have to move on,” Harris said. “This is a young man, and this is the type of sentence that the law requires that the court impose, under circumstances like this. And I wish you all well.”

Rowland was a freshman at Skyview High School. She liked church and football, and she had her dad’s smile, said Victoria Bearcomesout, Rowland’s grandmother.

“Her future was robbed from us,” Bearcomesout said, outside the courtroom after the hearing.

