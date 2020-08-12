19-year-old gets probation for fatal wreck, unaware he had a passenger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old man received a probationary sentence Wednesday for driving drunk and killing a passenger he was unaware had climbed into his pickup.

Jaylin McKinley Half was sentenced to five years of probation in U.S. District Court in Billings for the May 21, 2019, death of Esley Old Elk Jr.

Judge Susan Watters said the case was unusual because Half was unaware that the 19-year-old Old Elk was in his pickup at the time of the single vehicle rollover. Both Half and Old Elk were ejected.

The wreck took place on May 20, 2019, and Old Elk was pronounced dead hours later at the hospital, according to Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis.

Half was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.161, according to filings by the government. He rolled his pickup on Highway 451 near the small town of Benteen, roughly 6 miles south of Garryowen.

Half suffered a broken ankle during the wreck. He was 18 years old at the time.

While the guideline calculation for the case called for 30-37 months in prison, the prosecutor and defense attorney both recommended probation.