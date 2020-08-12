19-year-old gets probation for fatal wreck, unaware he had a passenger

A 19-year-old man received a probationary sentence Wednesday for driving drunk and killing a passenger he was unaware had climbed into his pickup.
Jaylin McKinley Half was sentenced to five years of probation in U.S. District Court in Billings for the May 21, 2019, death of Esley Old Elk Jr.
Judge Susan Watters said the case was unusual because Half was unaware that the 19-year-old Old Elk was in his pickup at the time of the single vehicle rollover. Both Half and Old Elk were ejected.
The wreck took place on May 20, 2019, and Old Elk was pronounced dead hours later at the hospital, according to Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis.
Half was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.161, according to filings by the government. He rolled his pickup on Highway 451 near the small town of Benteen, roughly 6 miles south of Garryowen.
Half suffered a broken ankle during the wreck. He was 18 years old at the time.
While the guideline calculation for the case called for 30-37 months in prison, the prosecutor and defense attorney both recommended probation.
Watters said probation was appropriate and noted Half had no criminal history and had graduated high school with good grades, remained employed, shown remorse for Old Elk’s death and been successful in a chemical dependency treatment program.
Watters noted a letter from Old Elk’s grandfather that the judge said was “moving and full of forgiveness,” which asked that Half not be sentenced to prison. The letter said that while Old Elk would be missed, Half would have to live with the loss for the rest of his life and incarceration would be the wrong sentence.
No family members for Old Elk spoke at the hearing.
Half declined to make a statement.
Half was charged with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded guilty to the single count in March.
