20-year-old denies raping teen

A 20-year-old man denied charges that he raped a girl while she slept in a motel room in 2020.

Darren Samuel Americanhorse pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday. Americanhorse was also arraigned on robbery and drug charges in separate cases.

Americanhorse is accused of raping a teen at the Rodeway Inn on March 30, 2020. A Billings police sergeant saw the girl standing in the middle of North 27th Street shortly after 3 a.m., charges state.

The girl flagged her down and was crying, saying she was in pain. She said that after she woke up to being raped, she was assaulted while trying to escape from the room by another person who was present. She was ultimately able to flee.

The girl was either 16 or 17 years old at the time. Charging documents do not provide a specific birth date.

Standing Master Molly Rose Fehringer set bail at $200,000 and required Americanhorse be placed on GPS monitoring prior to any release from jail.

