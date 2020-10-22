 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24-year-old denies rape, strangulation charges

24-year-old denies rape, strangulation charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnathan Figueroa

Figueroa

 Courtesy Yellowstone County Detention Facility

A 24-year-old man is denying charges he raped and strangled his girlfriend.

Johnathan Colon Figueroa pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to sexual intercourse without consent and strangulation of a partner or family member, first offense.

Judge Colette Davies continued bail at $40,000. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.

The judge also required Figueroa to be placed on a GPS monitor if he is released from jail.

The allegations stem from a 2019 incident. 

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News