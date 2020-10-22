24-year-old denies rape, strangulation charges

A 24-year-old man is denying charges he raped and strangled his girlfriend.
Johnathan Colon Figueroa pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court to sexual intercourse without consent and strangulation of a partner or family member, first offense.
Judge Colette Davies continued bail at $40,000. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.
The judge also required Figueroa to be placed on a GPS monitor if he is released from jail.
The allegations stem from a 2019 incident.
