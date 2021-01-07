26 charged in Detroit-North Dakota reservations opioid bust

FARGO, N.D. — Federal prosecutors say they have cut into an opioid pipeline that for five years has been moving millions of dollars worth of oxycodone pills from Detroit to three American Indian reservations in North Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley of North Dakota said Thursday that 26 people have been charged in the case dubbed Operation Blue Prairie. Wrigley said tens of thousands of pills with a street value of at least $2.5 million have been sold primarily on the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations.

"It is fueling and driving the addiction problems we have in Indian Country and across the state of North Dakota," Wrigley said.

Wrigley said nine of the defendants have connections to Detroit and the other 17 are North Dakotans who were recruited to help with distribution and "to feed their own addiction in some instances." Investigators have recovered numerous weapons.