2nd trial begins for Laurel man accused in slashing death after argument over which military branch is better

The defense attorney said his client did not intentionally cut Horn, but that he hadn’t claimed it was an accident, either.

“Because accident is a legal defense,” Darrow said. “As his attorney, I was the one who, after looking at all the evidence, determined to use that defense for Mr. Cunningham — that before, he personally said things, like maybe Mr. Horn deserved it. It is perhaps evidence of his state of mind about how he feels. But I don’t believe it shows he had, at that moment, intent.”

In retrials, attorneys are barred from telling jurors that the case has had a previous trial, to avoid prejudicing the jury.

In a 5-0 decision in 2018, the Montana Supreme Court granted Cunningham a new trial, saying he was wrongly denied two opportunities in his first trial before Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely.

First, Cunningham should have been permitted to testify that immediately before the physical altercation, Horn had been threatening him, which underscored Cunningham’s state of mind and why he may have decided to use force. Horn allegedly said he was a Marine sniper, physically fit and recently released from prison.

Second, Cunningham should have been allowed to question the professional history of Dr. Thomas Bennett, who conducted Horn’s autopsy. The defense believed Bennett had mishandled separate cases and wanted to challenge his credibility.

