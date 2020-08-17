2nd trial begins for Laurel man accused in slashing death after argument over which military branch is better

A Laurel man previously sentenced to 80 years in prison for slashing a man’s throat is now on trial again, this time arguing the fatal knife wound was accidental.
William Cunningham, 69, is charged with deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement in the Aug. 2, 2014, death of 40-year-old Nathan Horn.
The trial is being held in Yellowstone County District Court in front of Judge Gregory Todd.
Cunningham was given a new trial by the Montana Supreme Court in 2018 after a successful appeal.
The case stems from two consecutive nights of drinking and arguing between Cunningham and Horn. A neighbor, a female friend, was also present, and the three were seated at a picnic table outside of Cunningham’s apartment complex in Laurel.
“They started sizing each other up,” said Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Brett Linneweber, of the two men. “They couldn’t get along, and they began a dumb argument over military service and which branches were tougher.”
Cunningham served in the Army, while Horn served in the Marines.
According to the state’s trial brief, Cunningham told responding officers that Horn jumped up and took a swing at him, that he pushed Horn back and then Horn again swung at him.
“Then I cut him,” Cunningham allegedly told an officer.
Defense attorney Benjamin Darrow said the fatality was a result of basic reflexes, and that Cunningham was being pulled down by Horn during the altercation.
“And that (fatal) cut, the evidence will show, happened while Mr. Horn was on his back, without a struggle, nearly instantaneously because of the involuntary reflex of Mr. Cunningham, as he was pulled over on top of him,” Darrow said.
But Linneweber, the prosecutor, noted that Cunningham had previously said he cut Horn’s throat while Horn was standing. He said Cunningham was changing his story.
Darrow said previous defense counsel had made errors.
“What we believe now is that in 2015, the forensic evidence was such, interpreted by Mr. Cunningham’s prior attorney, that they had to use justifiable use of force. And to make that defense stick, they wanted to argue that Mr. Cunningham was standing so that they were fighting,” Darrow said.
The defense attorney said his client did not intentionally cut Horn, but that he hadn’t claimed it was an accident, either.
“Because accident is a legal defense,” Darrow said. “As his attorney, I was the one who, after looking at all the evidence, determined to use that defense for Mr. Cunningham — that before, he personally said things, like maybe Mr. Horn deserved it. It is perhaps evidence of his state of mind about how he feels. But I don’t believe it shows he had, at that moment, intent.”
In retrials, attorneys are barred from telling jurors that the case has had a previous trial, to avoid prejudicing the jury.
In a 5-0 decision in 2018, the Montana Supreme Court granted Cunningham a new trial, saying he was wrongly denied two opportunities in his first trial before Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely.
First, Cunningham should have been permitted to testify that immediately before the physical altercation, Horn had been threatening him, which underscored Cunningham’s state of mind and why he may have decided to use force. Horn allegedly said he was a Marine sniper, physically fit and recently released from prison.
Second, Cunningham should have been allowed to question the professional history of Dr. Thomas Bennett, who conducted Horn’s autopsy. The defense believed Bennett had mishandled separate cases and wanted to challenge his credibility.
