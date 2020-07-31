3 staff test positive for COVID-19 at treatment program in Warm Springs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three staff members at a building in Warm Springs that runs treatment programs for men in custody have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are at Community Corrections Program West and WATCh, which are separate programs in the same building of the Montana State Hospital campus.

The Department of Corrections contracts with the programs for men in custody.

One staff member was notified of a positive result Monday, after which the Department of Corrections Clinical Services Division tested all staff and inmates identified as close contacts, said department spokeswoman Carolynn Bright.

Through that follow-up testing, two more staff members were discovered to have the new coronavirus, Bright said. The follow-up testing was conducted on Tuesday, and the two additional staff positives were confirmed on Wednesday. All results are in.

"Following consultation with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, it was determined no additional testing was warranted," Bright wrote.