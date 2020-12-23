3rd person charged in 2019 Ballantine motel homicide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charges state that Davis told detectives Eder had asked if it was worth him going to prison for the rest of his life, and that she’d responded, “Let’s rob this. Let’s rob him.” When Eder asked her if he needed his gun or mace, she said to bring a gun, according to charges.

Davis allegedly told detectives that Eder texted her shortly before he entered their motel room to ask her to find Archer’s gun, saying if Archer didn’t have one there was “no reason” for him to bring a gun.

Davis replied that she knew Archer had a gun, but told detectives she hadn’t seen one that night, charges state.

Roughly a half hour after Archer, Davis and the other woman arrived at the motel they heard a knock at the door and Archer told them not to answer it, charges state. Eder then entered with a long gun, argued with Archer and the gun went off, Davis said.

Eder has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide. His trial is set for February.

Charlie Reimers, who was originally charged with deliberate homicide by accountability, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery.

Bail for Davis is set at $500,000.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.