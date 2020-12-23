3rd person charged in 2019 Ballantine motel homicide

A third person has been charged in the 2019 shooting death of a man inside the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine.
China Rose Dawn Davis, 30, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement in the Nov. 2, 2019, death of 53-year-old Carl Archer Jr.
Archer was found lying face down with a gunshot wound to his head inside Room 2 of the motel.
Davis is accused of helping plan the robbery that ended with Archer dead, while James Reese Eder is accused of firing the fatal shot.
Davis is charged with homicide under the felony murder rule, which holds people who participated in a forcible felony that resulted in a death equally culpable, even those individuals who did not commit the homicide. She also faces a weapons enhancement, which carries a two- to 10-year prison term, because Eder is accused of committing the homicide with a firearm.
According to charges, Davis initiated an interview with detectives in June and told them about her role.
Davis said Archer owed her an ounce of meth but didn’t want to pay, so she persuaded Eder to help her rob him.
Charges state that Davis told detectives Eder had asked if it was worth him going to prison for the rest of his life, and that she’d responded, “Let’s rob this. Let’s rob him.” When Eder asked her if he needed his gun or mace, she said to bring a gun, according to charges.
Davis allegedly told detectives that Eder texted her shortly before he entered their motel room to ask her to find Archer’s gun, saying if Archer didn’t have one there was “no reason” for him to bring a gun.
Davis replied that she knew Archer had a gun, but told detectives she hadn’t seen one that night, charges state.
Roughly a half hour after Archer, Davis and the other woman arrived at the motel they heard a knock at the door and Archer told them not to answer it, charges state. Eder then entered with a long gun, argued with Archer and the gun went off, Davis said.
Eder has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide. His trial is set for February.
Charlie Reimers, who was originally charged with deliberate homicide by accountability, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery.
Bail for Davis is set at $500,000.