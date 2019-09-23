The president of an oil recycling business whose Eastern Montana plant exploded into flames, injured workers and burned for days in 2012 cut corners in order to maximize profits, prosecutors argued Monday.
Peter Margiotta, president of now-defunct business Custom Carbon Processing, is on trial in U.S. District Court in Billings for three charges alleging he violated the Clean Air Act.
The business outside of Wibaux recycled waste oil into a grade high enough that it could be resold. Not long after opening, the facility began accepting natural gas condensate to help process heavier or thicker rounds of waste oil.
In opening arguments, prosecutors painted a picture of a man in a rush to make money.
For instance, while the facility designer requested five-horsepower fans to ventilate the building, the company opted only to purchase and install half-horsepower fans, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors noted that any company decision regarding spending had to be routed through Margiotta.
The building’s ventilation was poor enough that fumes would accumulate inside the facility overnight, and in the morning, workers “would have to hold their breaths and run in” to open the commercial bay doors to air out the building, said Eric Nelson, special assistant U.S. attorney.
A similar shortcut was made with the building’s electrical wiring, when the building designer ordered the necessary explosion-proof wiring, according to prosecutors.
“But the parts he ordered sat at the electrical company in Gillette because Mr. Margiotta refused to pay for them,” Nelson said.
The designer owned an electrical company in Gillette, Wyoming.
On the day of the explosion, Dec. 29, 2012, employees on site called the company offices in Canada to say there was no room to accept the shipment but were told to find room for it anyway, Nelson said, in his opening arguments. Margiotta was on the call, Nelson said.
Before unloading the gas, the foreman told two employees in a lift to get down and wait in the break room, Nelson said.
Truck company employee Kelly Steen then joked, “I have a 140-barrel bomb to unload,” according to the prosecutor.
As they pumped the gas in, flammable vapors filled the building, an ignition source sparked an explosion and a fire consumed the building, burning for eight days.
Defense attorney Palmer Hoovestal argued the fire was not his client’s fault but the result of poor choices by the foreman, Joshua Garrison.
Hoovestal said Garrison should not have run the gas into one of the tanks inside the building but instead sent it to an empty tank that was outside the building.
Lines to those tanks were frozen, prosecutors noted earlier. Garrison had told management that when asking to refuse the shipment, prosecutors say, but he was nonetheless told to find some place to store it.
That directive came from the project manager and not Margiotta, the defense attorney said. The project manager, Mark Hurst, has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case and is expected to testify against his former boss.
The defense attorney also argued that Garrison should have turned off the propane heater being used to warm the break room, prior to unloading the highly flammable gas.
Margiotta got into the oil reclamation business as an investment, his attorney said. His background was in rail maintenance, hotel ownership and later car sales.
Margiotta grew up in Canada and lives there still.
Garrison and another former employee settled a lawsuit against Custom Carbon Processing for an undisclosed amount in 2016.