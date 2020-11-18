Accused burglar faces 28 felonies after West End break-ins

A man serving parole for theft and burglary convictions denied more than two dozen new felonies in a burglary spree in the Yellowstone Country Club neighborhood in late October.

Christopher Scott Calloway pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to 28 charges ranging from criminal mischief to burglary.

He’s accused of breaking into vehicles and garages, stealing tools, survey equipment, fishing tackle, personal documents, a loaded pistol, mail and cash, among other items.

In addition to the houses in the country club subdivision, vehicle break-ins charged in the case were reported in other neighborhoods across the West End, including off 54th Street West and near Central and 48th Street West.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors say the cluster of burglaries in the country club subdivision took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 28.

A Nissan Xterra was reported stolen from the subdivision, and a debit card left inside soon showed a charge at a Holiday Station store, where police say Calloway was captured on camera.