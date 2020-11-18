Accused burglar faces 28 felonies after West End break-ins

A man serving parole for theft and burglary convictions denied more than two dozen new felonies in a burglary spree in the Yellowstone Country Club neighborhood in late October.
Christopher Scott Calloway pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to 28 charges ranging from criminal mischief to burglary.
He’s accused of breaking into vehicles and garages, stealing tools, survey equipment, fishing tackle, personal documents, a loaded pistol, mail and cash, among other items.
In addition to the houses in the country club subdivision, vehicle break-ins charged in the case were reported in other neighborhoods across the West End, including off 54th Street West and near Central and 48th Street West.
Support Local Journalism
Prosecutors say the cluster of burglaries in the country club subdivision took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 28.
A Nissan Xterra was reported stolen from the subdivision, and a debit card left inside soon showed a charge at a Holiday Station store, where police say Calloway was captured on camera.
When officers went looking for Calloway, they found the stolen Xterra parked near his home with a license plate that had been stolen from Rimrock Subaru, according to charges. The dealership is just a few blocks from Calloway’s home.
Officers executed a search warrant on Calloway’s house and say they turned up a trove of items reported stolen in recent break-ins. Many of the owners were called and showed up at Calloway’s house to retrieve their items, which police handed over after photographing, charges state.
At the time of his arrest, Calloway had outstanding warrants for vehicle theft and drug charges.
Standing Master Molly Rose Fehringer set bail at $25,000 and required a GPS monitor if Calloway is released.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.