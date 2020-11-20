Accused robber admits shooting Billings gas station clerk

A man has admitted robbing a South Side gas station clerk in 2019, shooting the employee in the arm before fleeing.

Darren Samuel Whiteman, 36, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to robbery affecting commerce and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Whiteman robbed the clerk at the Gas-N-Go on the 800 block of Jackson Street on Nov. 24, 2019. He was arrested Dec. 11, 2019, after a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement at a mobile home park south of I-90.

The clerk told police after she was shot that Whiteman said, "Open the cash register. I'm robbing the place. Imma pop this bitch."

The change of plea was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.