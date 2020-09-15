 Skip to main content
Agency seizes $3.6 million in counterfeit cash at border
Agency seizes $3.6 million in counterfeit cash at border

PEMBINA, N.D. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its seized $3.6 million in counterfeit cash along North Dakota's border with Canada.

The agency initially targeted a commercial cargo of toy guns making its way through the Pembina Port of Entry last week. Officers found the shipment contained 36,000 fake $100 bills.

"Working with other federal partners, CBP officers were able to keep this counterfeit currency from entering into the economy," said Pembina Area Port Director Jason Schmelz.

The agency will destroy the counterfeit cash.

