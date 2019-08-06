Two state agencies are going head-to-head over whether a former jailer in Yellowstone County should get to return to work in law enforcement.
Kyle Adams had his law enforcement certification revoked in 2017 by the Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council.
Adams had failed to conduct a shakedown search of empty bunks and recorded a security check he had not done, according to POST.
He also didn’t properly supervise his unit when a fight broke out, the council found. He had been playing solitaire and did not see which inmates were fighting before calling for backup.
But in June, another state body — the Board of Crime Control — reversed the decision, reinstating Adams' law enforcement certification, which is needed for any peace officer job in Montana.
The board did so because most of the violations Adams was accused of occurred before he began his POST training, according to its written decision.
The board also said Adams’ actions weren’t as bad as POST had described.
“Adams’ conduct … was considerably more benign or ambiguous than had been asserted,” read the board’s decision reversing POST.
POST is now seeking a court order overturning the reversal by the Board of Crime Control.
Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge James Reynolds has yet to rule on the matter.