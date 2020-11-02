Amputee suing VA dies: 'He was one tough Marine'

A Billings man suing the Department of Veterans Affairs over medical care he said caused an unnecessary leg amputation has died.

Florentine “Tom” Angel died Oct. 3 at age 71. Settlement talks scheduled for Friday were postponed. He died of liver failure, according to Karen Pearson, owner of the Billings gym Angel visited four times a week.

Angel served as a Marine for three years in the Vietnam War, suffering shrapnel wounds to his right side and right leg.

Those wounds led to various medical complications over the years, including secondary vascular disease and peripheral neuropathy, or damage to the nerves outside of his brain and spinal cord, according to the lawsuit.

Angel had been treated by VA medical centers in Billings, Helena, Denver and Salt Lake City. He said the VA ignored his repeated requests to see a specialist. If Angel had been evaluated by a vascular surgeon, his lawsuit argues, he could have been given different treatment opportunities to salvage the limb.

Instead, his right leg was amputated above the knee in April 2018.