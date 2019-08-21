As a poaching investigation continues north of Billings, the Musselshell County Sheriff's office reported Wednesday that another bull elk has been found fatally shot and left to rot. This brings the total number of bull elk found in a similar condition in Musselshell County to three in the last week.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks was en route to the most recently reported find Wednesday afternoon, said Bob Gibson, a Billings-based information officer for the agency. An FWP warden will assess the animal to confirm it is a new bull elk. The warden will then determine whether the animal was poached, Gibson said.
The discovery of the latest animal was announced Wednesday afternoon on the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the same place where the earlier elk discoveries were initially publicized.
The elk was found in the southwest part of Musselshell County about 25 miles from where the other bull carcasses were found, according to the post.
The landowner of the property where the elk was found believes the animal was killed late Monday evening or early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office post.
The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that two dead bull elk had been left to rot and that they had received report of a possible third incident. One of those animals was found east of Roundup with a single gunshot wound.
Three elk were ultimately discovered over the weekend, but one of those animals was legally killed, Gibson said. "They found some bones and stuff but it was somebody that had legally harvested the elk and had boned it out, and left the carcass," Gibson said, adding that he believed that animal was a cow elk taken during the shoulder season.
The two confirmed poached animals are believed to have been killed either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning between 10 p.m. and midnight, Gibson said.
Musselshell County residents should contact the sheriff's office if they see anyone spotlighting or see or hear a vehicle traveling back roads at an unusually late time, according to the Facebook post written by Sheriff Shawn Lesnik.
"We have approximately 650 miles of county roads spread over 1871 square miles in Musselshell County, so we need your help watching all that country. We must protect our natural resources. If you have any information about either of these incidents, please call it in," Lesnik said in the Facebook post.
Anyone with information can also call the TIP-MONT poaching reporting hotline at 1-800-847-6668, or call the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office at 406-323-1402.