The last of three Montana defendants was sentenced Friday in connection with an international money transferring scheme that began in the state a decade ago.
The scheme, involving sham companies in the U.S. and a currency transmittal business in Argentina called La Moneta Cambio, began in 2008. The case wasn’t charged in U.S. District Court in Billings until 2014.
The Montana-Argentina scheme may have been part of the Black Market Peso Exchange, a much broader “underground financial system used to foster money laundering,” according to filings in a related civil case by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana.
According to a New York Times article from 2000, Colombian officials that year estimated that as much as 45% of their country’s imported consumer goods were bought with money laundered through the peso exchange.
The sham companies involved in the La Moneta case were: Velox Inc. in Montana; Amerifast Inc. in South Carolina; and Trade Wings Inc. in California.
Between November 2009 and March 2010, roughly $14 million flowed through Wells Fargo bank accounts in Billings for Velox, according to filings by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Montana.
During a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Billings on Friday, Judge Susan Watters called it “a scheme that I’ve never heard of before, and even had some difficulty conceptualizing.”
Summarizing prosecutors' allegations, Watters said in a 2016 filing that the scheme served a demand within Argentina for American currency to purchase foreign goods.
“In an effort to boost its economy and force citizens to purchase locally made goods, the government of Argentina has restricted the access and movement of United States currency,” the judge wrote.
The resulting squeeze on American currency led to the creation of an underground market, the judge wrote.
The South American currency involved in the Black Market Peso Exchange gets directed to drug traffickers and other criminal enterprises in South America, according to the government's civil filing.
On Friday, 70-year-old Francisco Pagano said that as the majority shareholder of La Moneta Cambio, he’s agreed to have the business pay the U.S. government $500,000 by July. He and two co-defendants were sentenced to a year each of probation.
Co-defendant German Coppola has been ordered to pay $38,644.12 in restitution.
Prosecutors had originally sought $82 million in forfeiture funds in the case, saying it was the value of the property involved in the La Moneta case.
None of the defendants were charged with money laundering. Pagano pleaded guilty to "misprision" (failure to report) a felony.
Pagano was set to return to Argentina on Saturday, his attorney said in court. He won’t be actively supervised unless he returns to the U.S.
Friday’s hearing came more than 10 years after prosecutors say the illegal activity began in Montana.
In July 2009, Pagano’s co-defendant German Coppola arrived in Billings and opened bank accounts with Wells Fargo for Velox Inc.
Coppola told bankers in relation to Velox that he would be receiving funds from South American clients and investing them on their behalf, according to filings by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana, in a related civil case.
But by December, the funds remained un-invested, the government said. Many of the checks contained a small stamp of a frog on the back, which was associated with checks from the Black Market Peso Exchange, according to the government’s civil filing.
Many of the checks were in amounts just smaller than the $10,000 threshold triggering various federal reporting requirements.
Wells Fargo shut down the accounts in March 2010, government attorneys said. That same month, Coppola opened accounts for Velox with Stockman Bank, which were shut down by October or November 2010, according to the government.
After Stockman Bank shut down his accounts, Coppola finally began depositing funds into a Yellowstone Bank account for Velox he had opened that summer, but Yellowstone Bank shut down his accounts before a month had passed, the government stated.
Coppola lived in a condo in Huntington Beach, California, while conducting business for Velox and other sham companies, prosecutors say.
The government is seeking the forfeiture of the California condo, but that case has been on hold while the criminal case concluded.