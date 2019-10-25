Big Horn County officials have arrested two people related to a shooting at a gas station in Hardin that sent two people to a hospital and may be connected to an earlier shooting near Billings on Thursday.
Gary Hugs Jr., 29, and Donnalyn Russell, 30, were arrested by Big Horn County and Yellowstone County detectives Friday in Billings, according to a press release sent out by Big Horn County Sheriff's Office around 7 p.m. Friday.
Two men were taken to a local hospital with injuries after a "gun fire exchange" happened shortly after midnight Friday in the Love's Truck Stop parking lot in Hardin, according to a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office sent earlier Friday.
A Montana game warden was at the truck stop at the time of the incident and tried to disarm the person holding a handgun. The warden exchanged gunfire but was not injured in the incident.
Hugs Jr. and Russell were arrested in connection with the shooting, and it's suspected the two are linked to a shooting that happened earlier Thursday night in Lockwood, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Friday evening.
You have free articles remaining.
Big Horn County detectives were on scene immediately, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Linder said there is no public safety threat. The victims' names are not being released at this time, according to the release. The two suspects are being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information involving the shooting is asked to contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made in connection with a late-night shooting in Lockwood.