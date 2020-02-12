3 arrested in killing of 12-year-old boy near West Yellowstone

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Wednesday in the killings of a 12-year-old boy outside of West Yellowstone, Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
James Danny Sasser, Jr., 47; Patricia Lynn Batts, 48; and a boy identified only as the victim's uncle were arrested Wednesday for deliberate homicide, according to a social media post by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
James Alex Hurley, 12, died outside of West Yellowstone, Montana, on Feb. 3 and the investigation is ongoing, the post stated.
Sasser on Wednesday was in the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Batts is held at the jail on a $750,000 bond. Their initial appearances will be in Gallatin County Justice Court.