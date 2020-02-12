3 arrested in killing of 12-year-old boy near West Yellowstone

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Wednesday in the killings of a 12-year-old boy outside of West Yellowstone, Montana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Danny Sasser, Jr., 47; Patricia Lynn Batts, 48; and a boy identified only as the victim's uncle were arrested Wednesday for deliberate homicide, according to a social media post by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

James Alex Hurley, 12, died outside of West Yellowstone, Montana, on Feb. 3 and the investigation is ongoing, the post stated.

Sasser on Wednesday was in the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Batts is held at the jail on a $750,000 bond. Their initial appearances will be in Gallatin County Justice Court.

Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 25 Angry 33

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.