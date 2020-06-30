You are the owner of this article.
Ashland man killed in Crow Agency ID'd
Ashland man killed in Crow Agency ID'd

Homicide investigation

A homicide occurred Sunday evening at the Tee Pee Convenience Store and Gas Station in Crow Agency.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The man killed in Crow Agency at a convenience store Sunday has been identified.

The man, 35-year-old Dane Fisher of Ashland, died in the hospital after receiving a single stab wound to the chest, Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis said Tuesday.

Fisher died following an altercation that tribal officials said occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday between Fisher and another tribal member at Tee Pee Convenience Store and Gas Station. The Crow Police Department, on only its second day of full operations, responded to the scene.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating. When asked Tuesday, officials with the FBI could not comment on the case regarding whether any arrests had been made or any suspects had been identified.

Fisher distinguished himself as a basketball player at his high school at St. Labre in Ashland and later while attending Bismarck State College as a liberal arts major. A funeral will be held for Fisher Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Labre High School Football Field.

