Ashland man killed in Crow Agency ID'd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man killed in Crow Agency at a convenience store Sunday has been identified.

The man, 35-year-old Dane Fisher of Ashland, died in the hospital after receiving a single stab wound to the chest, Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis said Tuesday.

Fisher died following an altercation that tribal officials said occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday between Fisher and another tribal member at Tee Pee Convenience Store and Gas Station. The Crow Police Department, on only its second day of full operations, responded to the scene.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating. When asked Tuesday, officials with the FBI could not comment on the case regarding whether any arrests had been made or any suspects had been identified.

Fisher distinguished himself as a basketball player at his high school at St. Labre in Ashland and later while attending Bismarck State College as a liberal arts major. A funeral will be held for Fisher Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Labre High School Football Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 18 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.