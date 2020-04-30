At least 5 confronted victim before fatal shooting, charges say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman accused of driving a homicide suspect away from the scene of a fatal shooting in central Billings on Monday is being held on $25,000 bail.

Raisha Brailee Marie Blacksmith, 24, pleaded not guilty to a single count of obstructing justice in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday. The felony charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Blacksmith is accused of driving the gunman and others away from Florine Lane, just south of Central Park, early on Monday evening after 24-year-old Brett Ness was fatally shot. Ness died from a single gunshot to the head, according to the coroner’s office, and was found in the driveway of a Florine Lane apartment. Police arrived at 5:22 p.m.

According to charging documents, neighbors told police that after they heard a gunshot, a gray passenger vehicle left the area at high speed. The car had one door of a different color, and a second passenger vehicle arrived and left the scene with the gray car, the neighbors said.