Attorney wants inmate with heart condition released, citing COVID-19 risk

Clark has been released on his own recognizance before, and while out was charged with a new crime, “which is why he’s there,” Williams said.

Clark has five active felony cases, including allegations that he participated in a home break-in in which two women inside were assaulted and a toddler had a shotgun pointed at her; allegations that he pistol-whipped another man at a hotel gathering; and allegations that he and a friend fired multiple rounds at an unoccupied vehicle after a dispute with the owner, and one bullet passed through the front window of the house behind it. He has denied the charges.

Allegations

In a petition for his client’s release, Kotter alleges the jail has failed to adequately respond to Clark’s medical needs.

Allegations include that jail staff in recent weeks did not give Clark access to the cellphone-like device his Billings Clinic doctors issued to record symptoms at the onset of an episode of irregular heart activity. The device was intended to gather data for a 30-day period, Clark's medical records show.