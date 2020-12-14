Attorney wants inmate with heart condition released, citing COVID-19 risk

A lawyer for a man in jail is asking a judge to release his client due to medical concerns, saying the man’s heart condition puts him at risk of serious illness if he contracts COVID-19.
Jaylon Makaihl Clark, 20, has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a relatively common genetic condition in which the heart muscle becomes too thick. It can present no problems in some people, while in others it is serious and can cause irregular heartbeat or cardiac arrest.
Clark also has ventricular tachycardia, which makes his heart beat too fast. The Centers for Disease Control says either condition puts people in a higher risk category for severe health complications due to the new coronavirus.
At age 12, Clark had a device implanted that acts as both a pacemaker and a defibrillator, shocking his heart back into normal activity when needed. He's had several instances of cardiac arrest over the years, according to medical records provided by Clark's mother, Barbara Clark.
Clark’s attorney, Joshua Kotter, is asking Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses to release his client from jail on his own recognizance or to lower his bail.
The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office opposes the motion for release on his own recognizance but will let the court evaluate the situation, according to the county’s chief civil litigation attorney, Melissa Williams.
Clark has been released on his own recognizance before, and while out was charged with a new crime, “which is why he’s there,” Williams said.
Clark has five active felony cases, including allegations that he participated in a home break-in in which two women inside were assaulted and a toddler had a shotgun pointed at her; allegations that he pistol-whipped another man at a hotel gathering; and allegations that he and a friend fired multiple rounds at an unoccupied vehicle after a dispute with the owner, and one bullet passed through the front window of the house behind it. He has denied the charges.
Allegations
In a petition for his client’s release, Kotter alleges the jail has failed to adequately respond to Clark’s medical needs.
Allegations include that jail staff in recent weeks did not give Clark access to the cellphone-like device his Billings Clinic doctors issued to record symptoms at the onset of an episode of irregular heart activity. The device was intended to gather data for a 30-day period, Clark's medical records show.
Recommendations by Clark’s doctors for follow-up care have not been followed while he’s been in jail, Kotter says. The recommendations were for an echocardiogram to check his heart condition and a sleep study to assess whether he needed supplemental oxygen, the petition states.
Kotter said his client’s concerns date back to October 2019, when he alleges that on-site medical staff dismissed concerns about Clark's device beeping, which can indicate low battery. Several days later, Clark was taken in an ambulance to Billings Clinic and admitted, medical records show. Doctors replaced his device and prescribed a new medication to address his rapid heart rate.
In the petition for his client's release, Kotter said jail staff had "utter disregard for Mr. Clark's life" and did not "care to so much as allow Mr. Clark to receive the healthcare necessary for him to continue living."
Support Local Journalism
Williams, the county’s attorney, said the claim was “horrible,” noting attorneys and the courts have been working to minimize the jail population since March, over concerns about the disease.
“I think the jail would prefer that there's no one incarcerated right now, but that's not their decision,” she said.
Health privacy laws prevented the county from responding to the allegations about Clark's care at the jail, Williams said.
Protocol is for inmates to sign a waiver allowing on-site medical staff to access medical history from outside providers. She said the on-site providers, who staff the facility 24/7, communicate with off-site providers “all the time."
“It's not particularly contentious over there getting medical help to the inmates,” Williams said.
Worried family
For Barbara Clark, it’s been a difficult time. She’d been pushing Kotter, her son’s court-appointed lawyer, to file for medical release since October, writing in an email to him that worrying about her son's life left her "in a panic, and all I do is make phone call after phone call."
She’s made trips to the jail to communicate her concerns and read articles about the added risks her son's conditions pose with COVID-19.
Barbara Clark said that in a phone call this week her son told her he was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing a sore throat and other symptoms, but that he didn’t yet know his result.
As of Friday afternoon, the jail had no active COVID-19 cases, according to Lt. Steve Metzger. Since Aug. 1, a total of 64 inmates have tested positive.
On Thursday, the state announced that a fifth prison inmate had died of COVID-19.
One quarter of the current jail population has already been sentenced and is awaiting transport to Montana Department of Corrections prison or treatment facilities, Metzger said. The department's delay or suspension on transporting their own inmates out of crowded county jails has been a point of friction with officials in multiple Montana counties.
The Yellowstone County jail had 488 inmates on Friday. It is built for 434. Without the state's inmates, the jail would have just 365 inmates.
Public health officials are still bracing for an expected increase in cases stemming from gatherings over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Both hospitals in Billings are under strain. According to data published by the state on Thursday, more than 90% of the beds at St. Vincent Healthcare were occupied. At Billings Clinic, between 70% and 90% were occupied.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.