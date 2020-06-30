Attorneys to argue evidence gathering in North Dakota quadruple homicide

The original defense motion to suppress evidence states that the warrant applications were overbroad and didn't make specific allegations, most important the failure to reference any cellphone, tablet or computer possessed by the suspect. That taints other searches in the cases, the motion said.

Isaak's lawyers argued in court documents that if the false and misleading statements are taken out of police affidavits, there's no way to tie the suspect shown on surveillance video inside the business to the person who got into a truck that belonged to Isaak. They cite what they believe to be conflicting stories on clothing worn by the suspect and misleading statements on video evidence.

"Mr. Isaak respectfully requests that this Court trust its own eyes over the unsupported protestations of the State," defense attorneys wrote.

Prosecutors counter that any inaccuracies were minor and the warrant applications were not only proper, they were reviewed by "multiple judges." They say the "totality of all the factual layers" in the documents meets the requirements of probable cause.

"It is not a close call, though even a close call would be construed in favor of the issuing magistrate's decision," prosecutors said in court documents.