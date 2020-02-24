Bad info from judge's accountant led to misstatement under oath, new complaint says

A prosecutor for a judicial oversight board now says a Billings judge’s misstatements under oath stemmed from misinformation provided to her by her accountant.

An updated complaint filed Monday against Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada said she was relying on her accountant’s assessment that a former nanny was not technically her employee when she swore that under oath during a July 2019 deposition.

According to the original complaint, Harada employed a person identified only as H.W. as a "nanny, babysitter and/or office worker without proper reporting to the Internal Revenue Service, Montana Department of Revenue or Worker’s Compensation.”

But in the July deposition, Harada "explained the nuanced relationship that she had with H.W. for a full 10 pages," the new complaint said.

After the deposition, Harada again inquired about the status of H.W., and her accountant told her that based on training they had done in November 2019, that H.W. would be considered an employee.

Harada is working with her accountant to file amended tax returns and to bear any resulting payroll or other tax burden.

Harada made the statements while being deposed in connection with an investigation into allegations of misconduct.