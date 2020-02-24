Bad info from judge's accountant led to misstatement under oath, new complaint says

A prosecutor for a judicial oversight board now says a Billings judge’s misstatements under oath stemmed from misinformation provided to her by her accountant.
An updated complaint filed Monday against Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada said she was relying on her accountant’s assessment that a former nanny was not technically her employee when she swore that under oath during a July 2019 deposition.
According to the original complaint, Harada employed a person identified only as H.W. as a "nanny, babysitter and/or office worker without proper reporting to the Internal Revenue Service, Montana Department of Revenue or Worker’s Compensation.”
But in the July deposition, Harada "explained the nuanced relationship that she had with H.W. for a full 10 pages," the new complaint said.
After the deposition, Harada again inquired about the status of H.W., and her accountant told her that based on training they had done in November 2019, that H.W. would be considered an employee.
Harada is working with her accountant to file amended tax returns and to bear any resulting payroll or other tax burden.
Harada made the statements while being deposed in connection with an investigation into allegations of misconduct.
The complaint was first filed in January by retired District Judge Ed McLean, who was appointed by the Judicial Standards Commission to investigate four complaints against Harada and to prosecute those complaints in a formal process before the Montana Supreme Court.
The amended complaint also dropped one count of alleged misconduct that Harada made a false or misleading statement about a potential opponent “with total disregard for the truth or decorum of the judicial office.” Harada was originally alleged to have made the statement in Billings Municipal Court, but no other information about the allegation was included in the complaint filings.
McLean did not return calls requesting more information.
Retired District Judge Russ Fagg, who is serving as Harada’s attorney, said he and McLean have been negotiating an agreement, and that in the process McLean decided to drop the municipal court statement allegation.
“We didn’t really ask that it be dropped, but he determined that it would be dropped,” Fagg said.
Fagg said that within a week he'll likely file Harada’s answer to the complaint in which she’ll admit some allegations and deny others.
After that, both sides aim to sign on to a recommendation for disposition to the Montana Supreme Court. That recommendation first needs the approval of the Judicial Standards Commission.
Fagg said McLean has been keeping the commission updated on the negotiations. Fagg declined to specify what type of disciplinary recommendation he believed was likely because the agreement was not yet finalized.
Recommendations by the commission can range from censure to removal.
An earlier updated version to the complaint identified the four individuals whose initial allegations to the Judicial Standards Commission prompted the formal complaint process. Those included Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd and local attorneys Elizabeth Halvorsen, Jacquelyn Hughes and Karen Jarussi. All four declined to comment or could not be reached on Monday.