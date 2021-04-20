Bail set at $1M for accused shooter at house party

Bail was set at $1 million Tuesday for a 28-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man at a South Side house party in December.

Lorenzo James Harris pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and witness tampering in Yellowstone County District Court.

Harris is charged in the Dec. 30, 2020, death of James Williams, 39, of Mississippi.

Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean requested bail be set at $2 million, saying Harris had been in Billings since the summer and was soon charged with strangling a dating partner. He posted bail on that matter, was re-arrested on a warrant for violating release conditions, and again posted bail, Dean said.

On Dec. 13, 2020, Harris is accused of ramming a police vehicle, nearly running over a police officer and then damaging the inside of the patrol vehicle once he was arrested and being taken to jail, including a camera inside the car. Dean said he “nearly dismantled” the back seat area.

Dean added that in reviewing Harris’ social media pages, she believed he had access to “quite a bit of money back in Chicago,” and also said Harris had gang ties. Harris is from Chicago and was arrested there in January.