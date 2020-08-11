Bail set at $500K for Dairy Queen homicide defendant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bail for the 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance during a meet-up at a Dairy Queen on Billings' West End on Saturday has been set at $500,000.

Rahim Lee Calloway pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday to deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement for the shooting death of Christian Skylar Henning, 25.

District Judge Michael Moses set the bail.

Henning was hit by gunfire multiple times and at least once in his head, according to court documents. He was found with a can of bear repellent spray in his hand, documents state.

The shooting took place at roughly 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at 32nd Street West and King Avenue West. Surveillance footage from the Dairy Queen captured the incident.

According to charges, Calloway and Henning had been arguing about a "music recording altercation."

Two people approached police at the Dairy Queen after the shooting and said Henning had been staying with them and that they went looking for him when he didn't return as quickly as they expected from a meeting with Calloway.