Bail set at $750K for defendant in fatal Billings shooting

A 43-year-old homicide suspect has denied charges in a fatal shooting from April.

Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Yellowstone County District Court to deliberate homicide.

Laforge is accused of shooting 24-year-old Brett Ness outside Ness' home on Florine Lane in central Billings on April 27.

District Judge Ashley Harada set bail at $750,000, as requested by the state. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.

Raisha Blacksmith, 18, has been charged with obstructing justice, accused of driving a group of people away from the scene.

In addition to Laforge, four other men got out of two vehicles to confront Ness and ran back to the vehicles less than a minute later, according to charges.

Officers arrived shortly afterward and found Ness lying in the driveway near his front door with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neither the second driver nor any of the other passengers, aside from Laforge, have been charged.