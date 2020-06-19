You are the owner of this article.
Bail set at $750K for fatal shooting defendant

shooting

Billings police investigate a shooting that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man on Florine Lane Monday evening.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A 43-year-old homicide suspect has denied charges in a fatal shooting from April. 

Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Yellowstone County District Court to deliberate homicide. 

Laforge is accused of shooting 24-year-old Brett Ness outside Ness' home on Florine Lane in central Billings on April 27. 

District Judge Ashley Harada set bail at $750,000, as requested by the state. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date. 

Raisha Blacksmith, 18, has been charged with obstructing justice, accused of driving a group of people away from the scene. 

In addition to Laforge, four other men exited from two vehicles to confront Ness and ran back to the vehicles less than a minute later, according to charges. 

Officers arrived shortly afterward and found Ness lying in the driveway near his front door with a single gunshot wound to the head. 

Neither the second driver nor any of the other passengers, aside from Laforge, have been charged. 

LaForge was arrested on Tuesday near Hardin on a DUI charge. He’s also been charged with theft in Yellowstone County for allegedly stealing a friend’s car in Billings that he used to drive to Big Horn County.

Yellowstone County has seen six homicides, including one suspected homicide-suicide, since April 26.

Unsolved homicides in Yellowstone County

