Bail set at $750K for fatal shooting defendant

A 43-year-old homicide suspect has denied charges in a fatal shooting from April.
Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Yellowstone County District Court to deliberate homicide.
Laforge is accused of shooting 24-year-old Brett Ness outside Ness' home on Florine Lane in central Billings on April 27.
District Judge Ashley Harada set bail at $750,000, as requested by the state. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.
Raisha Blacksmith, 18, has been charged with obstructing justice, accused of driving a group of people away from the scene.
In addition to Laforge, four other men exited from two vehicles to confront Ness and ran back to the vehicles less than a minute later, according to charges.
Officers arrived shortly afterward and found Ness lying in the driveway near his front door with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Neither the second driver nor any of the other passengers, aside from Laforge, have been charged.
LaForge was arrested on Tuesday near Hardin on a DUI charge. He’s also been charged with theft in Yellowstone County for allegedly stealing a friend’s car in Billings that he used to drive to Big Horn County.
Yellowstone County has seen six homicides, including one suspected homicide-suicide, since April 26.
