Bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday for the man who allegedly tried to rob a U.S. Postal Service carrier at knifepoint Monday night near The Billings Gazette building downtown.
The suspect, George Douglas Limberhand, was shot multiple times with Tasers, pepper sprayed, hit by a police car driven at low speed, tackled, handcuffed and arrested Monday night after ignoring police orders to drop the knife he was holding.
Limberhand, who was born in December 1982, had a 3- to 4- inch folding knife in his right hand when police confronted him at the corner of Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street.
Charging documents released Tuesday describe him "rocking back and forth and moving the knife around erratically."
Police were called to the area after the mail carrier called 911 and said a man "had 'held him up'" and "had brandished a 'knife' and that he was able to 'pull away before anything was taken,'" court documents say.
The first officer to hit Limberhand with a Taser first gave Limberhand verbal commands and warned him of the Taser. The Taser was unsuccessful. Limberhand is described as wearing a loose, heavy hooded sweatshirt and baggy pants.
Another officer then tried to talk to Limberhand, and he responded occasionally.
"At one time he sat down on the snow and acted like he was going to put the knife down, however he then stood back up and began waving it around again," documents say.
While another officer covered him, Sgt. Bret Becker drew a Taser and got a can of pepper spray.
Three police officers "eventually moved up quickly" on Limberhand and Becker fired his Taser, but Limberhand did not fall. Becker then sprayed him in the face with the pepper spray, causing Limberhand to stumble, but he did not drop the knife and started to walk south, documents say.
At that point a police officer brought his patrol car onto the sidewalk to block Limberhand and back him up against The Billings Gazette building. He lost his balance. Police then rushed him, hit him with Tasers to the point where he was immobilized and then wrestled the knife away, documents say.
Limberhand has a previous conviction in Yellowstone County for sexual intercourse without consent. In 2005 he was sentenced by District Court Judge Susan Watters to 15 years in prison with 10 suspended. Limberhand admitted to raping a woman in an alley near the Montana Rescue Mission, according to Gazette archives.
Limberhand remained in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Tuesday evening, and the online jail roster lists him with additional charges, including felony probation violation, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
District Court arraignment for Limberhand is scheduled for Dec. 24 at 9 a.m.