 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ballantine residents get prison time for baggies of meth

Ballantine residents get prison time for baggies of meth

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Ballantine residents were sentenced to prison on Wednesday after law enforcement uncovered a little more than an ounce of meth hidden in their home during a search for a fugitive. 

William Curtis Hill, 39, of Bozeman, and Christine Jean Reiling, 43, of Park City, were both sentenced over video Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Billings. 

Hill was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release. Reiling was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release. 

The sentencing was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office. 

Law enforcement searched Hill's and Reiling's Ballantine home on Feb. 22, 2019, for a fugitive and in the process pulled back loose bedroom carpeting and found a bag containing roughly an ounce of meth, according to court filings by prosecutors. 

Officers then found two other small bags of meth inside the home. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News