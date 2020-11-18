Ballantine residents get prison time for baggies of meth

Two Ballantine residents were sentenced to prison on Wednesday after law enforcement uncovered a little more than an ounce of meth hidden in their home during a search for a fugitive.

William Curtis Hill, 39, of Bozeman, and Christine Jean Reiling, 43, of Park City, were both sentenced over video Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Billings.

Hill was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release. Reiling was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release.

The sentencing was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office.

Law enforcement searched Hill's and Reiling's Ballantine home on Feb. 22, 2019, for a fugitive and in the process pulled back loose bedroom carpeting and found a bag containing roughly an ounce of meth, according to court filings by prosecutors.

Officers then found two other small bags of meth inside the home.

