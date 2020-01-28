Basketball coach at Rocky Boy's schools accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old

BILLINGS — A school basketball coach in Box Elder is accused of having sex with a minor.

Christopher Brown, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court in Great Falls with sexual abuse of a minor. He has yet to enter a plea.

Brown is the basketball coach at Rocky Boy Middle School and Rocky Boy High School, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors.

When Brown was 29 or 30 he had sex with a 12-year-old, and then did so five more times after the initial encounter in July 2018, according to the affidavit.

Brown told an FBI agent he stopped having sex with the girl for roughly a year "because he did not like the situation and knew it was wrong," the affidavit states.

Brown is represented by the Federal Defenders of Montana. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Brown also worked as an assistant basketball coach at Stone Child College, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

