The U.S. Attorney's Office for Montana said a BIA officer who shot a Lodge Grass man dead in 2018 was right to use lethal force.
The family of Ruben Stewart, who was killed April 15, 2018, is suing the federal government and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and has estimated damages at $4 million.
No settlement discussions have taken place in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of Stewart, who was shot five times just outside the entrance to his grandmother's Lodge Grass home.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme announced in February, after the FBI investigated, that his office would not prosecute BIA officer Timothy Smells because it could not prove he committed a crime.
Federal attorneys defending the government in the lawsuit say Stewart held two knives, including one that looked like a butcher knife, in the moments before his death.
According to government’s filings, Stewart held both knives until he had forced his way out of the house and past the door that Smells was trying to hold shut.
Stewart then took off his shirt, “in preparation to fight,” the assistant U.S. attorneys wrote, and afterward “indicated he would throw the knife at Smells and turned the knife in his hand to a throwing position” when Smells opened fire.
The government did not specify when or where Stewart discarded the second knife, or which knife he threatened Smells with.
Plaintiffs’ attorney Robert Stephens said the second knife was news to him.
“It’s of substantial concern to us,” he said. “We took witness statements and none of our witnesses mentioned a second knife.”
The case is still in the discovery stages. The government is seeking a protective order to prevent information from the FBI investigation from public release, Stephens said. Stephens said he's asked to see physical evidence.
Stewart's grandmother, LaVerne Williamson Big Hair, told the Billings Gazette the day after the shooting that her grandson held a buck knife with a 2-3 inch blade. She witnessed the encounter from outside the home.
Big Hair called police to report unruly behavior by her grandson, who'd been drinking, and later said she hoped they would take him to jail to "sleep it off."
Big Hair told the Gazette the day after,"I didn't say to come over and kill him."
Smells failed to de-escalate the situation and did not use a stun gun, plaintiffs said.