You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Horn County man, former IHS podiatrist, denies felony sex crimes
alert featured

Big Horn County man, former IHS podiatrist, denies felony sex crimes

{{featured_button_text}}
Big Horn courthouse

Big Horn County Courthouse in Hardin April 19, 2017.

 LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff

A Big Horn County man has been charged with felony sex crimes against a minor. 

David Andrew Wolfe, 61, faces two counts that both carry a mandatory minimum of four years in prison. He's accused of molesting a 16-year-old. 

Wolfe has pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County District Court on Tuesday. 

Wolfe worked for years as a podiatrist with the Indian Health Services clinic in Crow Agency, beginning in 2002 and ending in 2015. 

An IHS spokesman provided dates of service and job titles for Wolfe, but did not respond to a question about whether the agency was aware of any allegations that he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed patients, coworkers or others during the course of his work as a government employee. 

Wolfe is accused of sexually assaulting the victim at a private residence. The alleged victim is not connected to Wolfe through his past work for IHS, according to the charges. 

The Woodward Law Firm in Billings is representing Wolfe and did not respond to requests for comment on the case. 

2
1
1
1
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News