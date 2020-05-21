Big Horn County man, former IHS podiatrist, denies felony sex crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Big Horn County man has been charged with felony sex crimes against a minor.

David Andrew Wolfe, 61, faces two counts that both carry a mandatory minimum of four years in prison. He's accused of molesting a 16-year-old.

Wolfe has pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County District Court on Tuesday.

Wolfe worked for years as a podiatrist with the Indian Health Services clinic in Crow Agency, beginning in 2002 and ending in 2015.

An IHS spokesman provided dates of service and job titles for Wolfe, but did not respond to a question about whether the agency was aware of any allegations that he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed patients, coworkers or others during the course of his work as a government employee.

Wolfe is accused of sexually assaulting the victim at a private residence. The alleged victim is not connected to Wolfe through his past work for IHS, according to the charges.

The Woodward Law Firm in Billings is representing Wolfe and did not respond to requests for comment on the case.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.