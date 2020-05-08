Big Timber homicide defendant released on reduced bail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Timber man accused of fatally shooting a neighbor in his apartment on New Year’s Eve has been released after posting bail.

Kevin C. Walla, 42, was released from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on April 30, after his bail was reduced from $120,000 to $50,000.

Walla is accused of shooting 44-year-old Richard Allen Bowers on Dec. 31, after Bowers had come to visit Walla at his apartment. Bowers died from a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.

Walla has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, and has asserted a self-defense claim.

He’s given an address in Glendive to the court, as required by his release conditions. Walla was not permitted to live within 150 miles of Big Timber pending trial.

The court also required a GPS monitor.

Walla was allowed in Big Timber only long enough to pick up his belongings at the sheriff’s office, where his parents were instructed to deliver them.