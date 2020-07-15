Billing Police 'officer of the year' disciplined for DUI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Billings cop who was named officer of the year in 2019 has served two weeks of unpaid leave after receiving a drunken driving charge in May.

Officer Jeffrey Stovall, who has been with the Billings Police Department for six years, was arrested and charged with a first offense DUI by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office on May 22 while he was off duty in his own car, the city said in a press release issued Wednesday after questions from The Billings Gazette.

Stovall was placed on administrative leave while criminal and internal investigations were completed, according to the press release from Chief Rich St. John.

On June 22, the department completed its investigation and determined that Stovall violated department policies. He was put on administrative leave without pay for two weeks, was removed from the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender task Force and reassigned to patrol for a minimum of two years. In addition, he was removed from the SWAT team and will be ineligible for any collateral duty for a period of two years. Collateral duty includes special assignments like bomb squad and hostage negotiation.

The department reported the incident to the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training, which certifies law enforcement officers to work in the state.