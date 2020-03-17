Billings attorneys ask Montana Supreme Court to remove censured judge

In Hughes' objection, she said Harada’s explanation regarding the partisan content on her personal Facebook page was misleading.

Harada had said she changed the settings on her personal Facebook page to ensure her personal political views did not become public. But when questioned about her political affiliations in a post on her campaign’s Facebook page, Harada referred the questioner to her personal Facebook page, Hughes said. Hughes also noted the reach of Harada’s personal page, which had more than 3,100 Facebook friends during the campaign.

Hughes took issue with Harada’s explanation for leaving the Yellowstone County Republican Party’s endorsement on her campaign Facebook page. The party posted its endorsement of her in June. Harada had said she’d contacted the Judicial Standards Commission for guidance on the endorsement. The commission did not respond because it is not an advisory body.

But Halverson, one of the complainants, had asked Harada about the endorsement at a candidate forum a month before the election. And while Harada said she was aware of her ethical obligations regarding partisan activity, the endorsement remained online until after the election, according to filings by all three Billings attorneys.

