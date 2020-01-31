Billings district judge facing misconduct counts including 'misstatements under oath'

The Montana Judicial Standards Commission has filed a formal complaint against Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada over allegations of misconduct before and after her successful 2018 campaign for 13th Judicial District judge.

The complaint, which contains seven counts including allegations of "misstatements under oath," was filed Friday with the Montana Supreme Court.

Harada was presiding over criminal law and motion matters Friday morning and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Her attorney, retired Judge Russell Fagg, said he had not yet received a copy of the formal complaint and declined to comment on the specific allegations.

“If Judge Harada has made a mistake, she will admit to those mistakes, and where she doesn’t believe she has made a mistake, she will be denying those allegations,” Fagg said. “In any case, we look forward to resolving this matter quickly, and allowing Judge Harada to continue serving the citizens of Yellowstone County who have elected her.”

The complaint calls for disciplinary action against Harada, saying it is warranted by her campaign conduct and judicial misconduct while making "misstatements under oath" during sworn testimony. The complaint alleges several violations of the state’s judicial Rules of Conduct.