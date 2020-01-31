Billings district judge facing misconduct counts including 'misstatements under oath'

The Montana Judicial Standards Commission has filed a formal complaint against Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada over allegations of misconduct before and after her successful 2018 campaign for 13th Judicial District judge.
The complaint, which contains seven counts including allegations of "misstatements under oath," was filed Friday with the Montana Supreme Court.
Harada was presiding over criminal law and motion matters Friday morning and could not immediately be reached for comment.
Her attorney, retired Judge Russell Fagg, said he had not yet received a copy of the formal complaint and declined to comment on the specific allegations.
“If Judge Harada has made a mistake, she will admit to those mistakes, and where she doesn’t believe she has made a mistake, she will be denying those allegations,” Fagg said. “In any case, we look forward to resolving this matter quickly, and allowing Judge Harada to continue serving the citizens of Yellowstone County who have elected her.”
The complaint calls for disciplinary action against Harada, saying it is warranted by her campaign conduct and judicial misconduct while making "misstatements under oath" during sworn testimony. The complaint alleges several violations of the state’s judicial Rules of Conduct.
Harada was being deposed in the investigation into her possible misconduct and denied that a person identified only as H.W. was an employee of hers, the complaint alleges.
But before Harada filed as a candidate for judge, she employed H.W. as a “nanny, babysitter and/or office worker without proper reporting to the Internal Revenue Service, Montana Department of Revenue or Worker’s Compensation,” the complaint states.
According to the complaint, that violated rules to "cooperate and be candid and honest with judicial and lawyer disciplinary agencies."
It was unclear whether the allegations regarding Harada's "misstatements under oath" amounted to a violation of the state's perjury or false swearing statutes.
Knowingly making a false statement under oath about a relevant matter can be considered criminal conduct, according to University of Montana Law Professor Jordan Gross. However, it’s only criminal if there is intent to lie, she added.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s not like you accidentally mix up your dates, or something like that,” she said.
Gross had not read the complaint and declined to comment specifically on the case. She added that there were various defenses for false statements under oath that may be available to someone charged with a crime, including if they retracted the falsity.
According to the complaint, Harada also made false or misleading statements to the University of Montana Law School regarding H.W. "to preclude her admission as a law student because of a personal grievance."
Harada violated the judicial conduct rule to refrain from knowingly making false statements when she “gave herself credit for approximately 80 jury trials while on inactive status with the Montana Bar association while a law clerk for a federal judge," the complaint alleges.
Harada committed the same rules violation when she made a statement in Billings Municipal Court about a potential opponent “with total disregard for the truth or decorum of the judicial office,” the complaint states.
The complaint was filed by retired District Judge Ed McLean, of Missoula. McLean did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Friday morning.
The complaint alleges Harada violated the conduct rules by having an endorsement on her Facebook page by the Yellowstone County Republican Party. The rules prohibit judicial candidates from accepting or using endorsements from a political organization.
In July 2018, Harada also posted or allowed to remain posted on her Facebook page an endorsement by Denise Johnson, a Republican candidate for the state Legislature, and an endorsement from Libertarian candidate for the U.S. House, Elinor Swanson.
In the weeks leading up to the election, Harada sent a mailer to county voters stating she had “contributed 100% to Conservative candidates and organizations,” while her opponent Juli Pierce had “contributed 100% to Liberal candidates and organizations.” But a $100 contribution to Democratic congressional candidate John Heenan was attributed to Harada, after a request for clarification from Heenan's campaign.
Those actions violated rules requiring candidates to refrain from making false or misleading statements, and not to "solicit funds for, pay an assessment to, or make a contribution to a political organization, or to or on behalf of any partisan or independent office-holder or candidate for public office," the complaint states.
Harada will have an opportunity to file a written response to the allegations within 15 days of service. After that, the Judicial Standards Commission can set a hearing on the complaint, to be scheduled 30 days or more after the 15-day response period ends, or after a response is filed.
Fagg said Friday he would be working on Harada’s behalf to come to a stipulated agreement with McLean and the Judicial Standards Commission. If no agreement is reached, he said, Harada would file a written response.
Recommendations by the commission after a hearing can range from censure to removal. The complaint can also be dismissed in favor of Harada, who would then be entitled to her legal costs incurred during the course of the complaint.
Harada was elected to one of two new judgeships created to handle a growing caseload in Yellowstone County District Court. She beat opponent Juli Pierce by 125 votes.
Gross, the University of Montana law professor who studies legal ethics, said judges have a heightened interest in making sure other judges “uphold the public trust.”
“We do police our own, and we do that to protect the public, and it is something that lawyers and judges take very seriously,” Gross said.