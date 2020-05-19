Billings homicide suspect said he shot friend because he refused to leave home

Knight said he went to his room, got his unloaded gun and pushed Cobb toward the door, again telling him to leave. He then went to his nightstand, loaded the gun and told Cobb he’d shoot him if he did not leave, according to charges. Cobb was roughly 3 feet away when Knight shot, he said.

Knight told detectives he pulled the trigger, but a round was not chambered, so he pulled the trigger again. Detectives smelled alcohol on him, and he said he’d been drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon and gin, according to charges.

Knight told police he’d let Cobb, a friend, stay in his basement in order to see his girlfriend, who’d also been staying in the basement. A domestic violence case against Cobb prevented him from having contact with the woman and a GPS monitor was tracking his whereabouts, but staying in Knight’s home allowed him to see her without alerting authorities, charges state. The night Cobb was shot was the second night the two stayed at Knight's house.

Knight told police he was never physically harmed or threatened by Cobb, and that his own cell phone was either in his robe pocket or on his nightstand but that he did not use it to call 911, after earlier attempting to call 911 from the basement landline, which Cobb hung up.