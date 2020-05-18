You are the owner of this article.
Billings homicide victim identified
Billings homicide victim identified

Shooting scene

Crime tape surrounds the scene as Billings police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene of a shooting at 429 19th Street West at 2 a.m. Friday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

County officials have identified the Billings man who died from a gunshot wound on Friday as 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb. 

Cobb was shot on the West End early Friday morning and died in the hospital. He was shot in the chest, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney. 

Robert Knight, 62, of Billings, is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide. 

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of 19th St. W. around 2 a.m.

Cobb's death was the third homicide in Yellowstone County in less than one month. 

