Billings homicide victim identified

County officials have identified the Billings man who died from a gunshot wound on Friday as 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb.
Cobb was shot on the West End early Friday morning and died in the hospital. He was shot in the chest, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.
Robert Knight, 62, of Billings, is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide.
The shooting occurred on the 400 block of 19th St. W. around 2 a.m.
Cobb's death was the third homicide in Yellowstone County in less than one month.
