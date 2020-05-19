Billings man accused of raping child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 32-year-old Billings man has been jailed on rape charges.

Christopher Douglas Lowery has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of attempted sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault.

Lowery was arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

The alleged victim was either 9 or 10 years old, according to charges.

Lowery said in an interview with detectives that he believed the girl's story but that it was not him who committed the crimes described. He said he did not know who else it would have been, according to charges.

Each of the seven felony charges carries a mandatory minimum of four or 10 years in prison.

