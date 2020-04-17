Billings man accused of receiving 8 pounds of meth in mail

Eight pounds of meth sent through the U.S. mail was picked off by federal agents earlier in April, according to charging documents that accuse a Billings man of orchestrating the shipment.
Trevion Maurice Jones, 44, appeared in federal court in Billings on Friday. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, and he faces at least 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $10 million.
Jones was previously accused of shooting a man in Missoula in 2006, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of witness tampering as part of a plea deal.
According to court documents:
Investigators learned that Jones was selling drugs and had sources in California and Las Vegas that supplied meth through the mail.
A U.S. Postal Service inspector flagged a 24-pound package addressed to Jones from a California address on Tuesday. A K-9 dog alerted to the parcel, and police got a warrant to open it.
Inside, they found a safe filled with five packages that tested positive for meth and weighed a total of about eight pounds.
Police replaced some of the meth and had the postal inspector deliver the package to Jones, who answered the door. Officers then arrested Jones without incident.
The Drug Enforcement Agency, Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and U.S. Postal Service investigated the case.
According to federal officials, eight pounds of meth is the equivalent of nearly 30,000 doses.
Jones was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Wednesday and is still held there, according to the jail roster. According to the Montana Department of Corrections website, Jones remains on probation for his 2007 plea deal and conviction.
