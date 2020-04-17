Billings man accused of receiving 8 pounds of meth in mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eight pounds of meth sent through the U.S. mail was picked off by federal agents earlier in April, according to charging documents that accuse a Billings man of orchestrating the shipment.

Trevion Maurice Jones, 44, appeared in federal court in Billings on Friday. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, and he faces at least 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $10 million.

Jones was previously accused of shooting a man in Missoula in 2006, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of witness tampering as part of a plea deal.

According to court documents:

Investigators learned that Jones was selling drugs and had sources in California and Las Vegas that supplied meth through the mail.

A U.S. Postal Service inspector flagged a 24-pound package addressed to Jones from a California address on Tuesday. A K-9 dog alerted to the parcel, and police got a warrant to open it.

Inside, they found a safe filled with five packages that tested positive for meth and weighed a total of about eight pounds.