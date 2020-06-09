You are the owner of this article.
Billings man accused of sex trafficking minor, creating videos of animal cruelty

A 47-year-old Billings man is being held in jail on allegations he tried to sexually traffic a minor, received child pornography and made so-called animal crush videos. 

Brandon Frank Stricker pleaded not guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court to eight counts, carrying a combined total mandatory minimum of 55 years in prison.

He's being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a no-bail federal hold. 

Stricker is accused of using Facebook, a cellphone and other tools to coerce four minors to engage in sexual activity from roughly June 2018 until April, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office. 

He's also accused of trying to traffic one minor girl for commercial sex. 

Stricker pleaded not guilty to four counts of coercion and enticement and one count each of receipt of child pornography, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, attempted witness tampering and animal crushing. 

Under federal law, "animal crushing" means any conduct, such as crushing, burning or drowning, of a non-human animal that results in serious bodily injury to the animal. The charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Stricker is also accused of making animal crush videos. 

