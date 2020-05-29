Billings man behind $43M fraud case solicited more funds using fake documents

The document was forged, and the account it came from did not exist, according to the prosecutor’s letter. Capser received the document from the unnamed owner of the company he was partnering with, and the government was investigating its origins, Robles noted.

Capser sought insurance coverage of approximately $30 million from one of the firms. Each denied his applications.

Capser also purported to be his father while dealing with each firm. When one broker saw the caller identification on the phone showing “Todd Capser” and found information online about his criminal conviction, he asked about it, but Capser continued as if he was his father, saying his son had participated in a bad business deal and was now paying for it.

Prosecutors had anticipated filing new charges against Capser before his sentencing date, previously scheduled for December. They had yet to do so “due to potential venue issues,” a different assistant U.S. attorney wrote.

By Friday, no new charges had been filed against Capser in federal court.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme did not respond when asked if the office had declined charges.

