Billings man behind $43M fraud case solicited more funds using fake documents

Federal prosecutors in New York say a Billings man awaiting sentencing on a $43 million fraud scheme has violated his release conditions by making more misrepresentations to financial backers in pursuit of a gold deal.
Todd Capser pleaded guilty in July 2019 to the scheme, which involved misleading a Toronto lender to secure a $43 million loan, and then turning to nine other financial institutions in hopes of landing refinancing loans of similar amounts.
But in September, Capser again began misrepresenting his circumstances when applying for financial backing, according to a letter filed with U.S. District Court in New York by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Robles.
Robles filed the letter in March for consideration in advance of sentencing, now set for July.
Capser’s defense attorney has said he won’t contest the new allegations. She did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Capser included in applications to three insurance firms a document showing a €15 million standby letter of credit from an account at an international bank associated with a company he was working with on the gold deal. Robles did not identify the company.
The document was forged, and the account it came from did not exist, according to the prosecutor’s letter. Capser received the document from the unnamed owner of the company he was partnering with, and the government was investigating its origins, Robles noted.
Capser sought insurance coverage of approximately $30 million from one of the firms. Each denied his applications.
Capser also purported to be his father while dealing with each firm. When one broker saw the caller identification on the phone showing “Todd Capser” and found information online about his criminal conviction, he asked about it, but Capser continued as if he was his father, saying his son had participated in a bad business deal and was now paying for it.
Prosecutors had anticipated filing new charges against Capser before his sentencing date, previously scheduled for December. They had yet to do so “due to potential venue issues,” a different assistant U.S. attorney wrote.
By Friday, no new charges had been filed against Capser in federal court.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme did not respond when asked if the office had declined charges.
