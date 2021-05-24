Billings man denies assault charge after toddler flown to Denver hospital

A 34-year-old man accused of assaulting a toddler has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Willie Antoine Redd, 34, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and failure to register as a violent offender in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday.

Redd’s bail was set at $300,000. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.

Redd, who was arrested while staying at a Motel 6 in Billings, allegedly beat a 3-year-old girl so severely she needed lifesaving surgery at a Denver hospital.

The child’s mother left her in Redd’s care in early February, according to court documents, and within a day he took the girl to the Billings Clinic. Her injuries included head trauma, bruising all over her body and internal bleeding.

Redd’s explanation of the girl’s injuries to the girl’s mother could not have accounted for her condition, doctors in Denver said, according to charges. Redd said the girl was hurt from being thrown around inside his vehicle as he sped away from being shot at in a fast food restaurant parking lot, charges state.