Billings man denies assault charge after toddler flown to Denver hospital

A 34-year-old man accused of assaulting a toddler has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Willie Antoine Redd, 34, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and failure to register as a violent offender in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday.
Redd’s bail was set at $300,000. The defense could argue for a reduction at a later date.
Redd, who was arrested while staying at a Motel 6 in Billings, allegedly beat a 3-year-old girl so severely she needed lifesaving surgery at a Denver hospital.
The child’s mother left her in Redd’s care in early February, according to court documents, and within a day he took the girl to the Billings Clinic. Her injuries included head trauma, bruising all over her body and internal bleeding.
Redd’s explanation of the girl’s injuries to the girl’s mother could not have accounted for her condition, doctors in Denver said, according to charges. Redd said the girl was hurt from being thrown around inside his vehicle as he sped away from being shot at in a fast food restaurant parking lot, charges state.
Prosecutors say two bullet holes were later located in the driver’s side door of Redd’s vehicle, but that the trajectory made it likely he would have been hit if he were inside at the time, and the car had a “minimal amount of blood” in it. In addition, surveillance footage from the Taco Bell he visited showed his vehicle without the bullet damage while he was at the restaurant, charges state.
On Thursday, Redd was sentenced to a year in federal prison after his supervised release was revoked on a felon in possession of a firearm case. Due to the pending federal sentence, he’s not able to post bail and be released from jail.
Redd was arrested in February by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force at the Motel 6 on Midland Road.