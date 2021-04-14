 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings man denies sex assault, rape of minor

Billings man denies sex assault, rape of minor

Rowe

Kenneth Wesley Rowe

 Courtesy photo

A 50-year-old Billings man is denying charges he raped a minor.

Kenneth Wesley Rowe pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday to sexual intercourse without consent, four counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, a misdemeanor.

Rowe also denied one count of criminal production of drugs, over allegations he was growing marijuana plants in his basement without a medical provider license.

Rowe is accused of committing the crimes in 2018 and early 2019. The alleged victim was younger than 18 at the time. 

He remains jailed on bail of $150,000.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News