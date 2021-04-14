Billings man denies sex assault, rape of minor

A 50-year-old Billings man is denying charges he raped a minor.

Kenneth Wesley Rowe pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday to sexual intercourse without consent, four counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, a misdemeanor.

Rowe also denied one count of criminal production of drugs, over allegations he was growing marijuana plants in his basement without a medical provider license.

Rowe is accused of committing the crimes in 2018 and early 2019. The alleged victim was younger than 18 at the time.

He remains jailed on bail of $150,000.

