Billings man denies sex crimes involving 8 alleged victims, restaurant employees

A Billings man previously charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another now faces new charges alleging additional assaults and a total of eight victims.

Chien “Howard” Hwa Shen, 49, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court to five counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent, solicitation of prostitution of a child by a patron aged 18 or older (first offense) and solicitation of prostitution (second offense).

All counts are felonies. The allegations span 2015-2020.

Shen is accused of assaulting and raping female employees at Carne Brazilian Grill and Wild Ginger. He’s also accused of offering to pay two employees, one of whom was younger than 18, to have sex with him.

The women reported that after some of the assaults, Shen gave them money. In one case, he stuffed a $100 bill into the woman's bra, according to charges.