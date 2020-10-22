Billings man gets 10 years in prison for dealing meth

A Billings man caught with more than 30 pounds of meth in 2019 was sentenced to a decade in prison on Thursday.

Jerry Ray Schuster, 57, pleaded guilty in January to meth possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

Schuster's co-defendant, 63-year-old Byrne Martin Mestas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in August for his role in the case.

Investigators uncovered one pound of meth and three rifles in the men's Billings home during a 2019 search, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

A subsequent search warrant uncovered 30 pounds of meth in three backpacks, plus $11,380 in cash.

Thirty pounds of meth is equivalent to roughly 108,720 doses, Alme said.

A Florida man in September admitted trafficking 78 pounds of meth into Montana in February.

In July, a Billings man was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for trafficking meth.

