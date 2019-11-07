A Billings man was sentenced Thursday to prison for robbing a casino in 2018.
Joshua Stanley Roberts, 45, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for the July 2018 holdup of Dotty’s Casino, in Billings.
U.S. District Judge Susan Watters also imposed five years of supervised release.
Roberts entered the business on July 27, 2018, by following another person who had been buzzed in and then pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the casino attendant, prosecutors said. Roberts left with $516.
Roberts was charged alongside Daniel Thomas Hidalgo. Hidalgo pleaded guilty to a firearms crime and was sentenced in June to 14 months in prison and three years supervised release.
Hidalgo illegally possessed a pistol that police recovered in a vehicle search after the robbery. He was also found roughly a week later with a revolver, after police were called to a physical altercation involving Hidalgo.
Hidalgo has a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction prohibiting him from owning the two guns.
Roberts' sentence was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.