Billings man gets probation for punching cop while high on acid

A Billings man who admitted punching a police officer in the face was given probation Wednesday and a shot at avoiding a felony conviction.
Randy Wayne Riley was high on 12 “hits” of acid when he punched an officer responding to a disturbance call in December 2018, defense attorney Blaine McGivern said.
Riley, who was 18 at the time, tipped a motorcycle onto a Honda Civic and then rushed at a homeowner who confronted him. When police arrived, Riley “charged at” the officer and tried to climb inside his patrol car “in an apparent attempt to steal it,” charges state.
Riley then ran away, stripped naked as officers approached again, and punched an officer in the face as he was being handcuffed. The officers used a stun gun on Riley while attempting to control him.
In taking the acid he was offered that day, Riley made a “monumentally stupid decision,” his attorney said. Riley wrote an apology letter to the officer a few days after his arrest.
When it was his turn to speak, Riley said he regretted his actions all the more because becoming a police officer was a “lifelong dream” for him.
You have free articles remaining.
“As you might know, I’ve always wanted to be a police officer, I’ve always respected the police,” Riley told District Judge Rod Souza. “They keep our city safe. They’re always there for us.”
Souza called Riley “contrite,” and said he had showed a hard work ethic since his arrest and noted he had no criminal history beyond a traffic ticket.
But he also said the case was serious.
“Faced with an individual who is taking off clothes, nude, obviously high on something, aggressive, not listening to commands — you created a very dangerous situation,” Souza said.
The officers' response showed “the evolution of non-lethal force alternatives and how more and more cops are trying to prevent these situations from becoming even more dangerous,” Souza said.
Riley was given a five-year deferred sentence in Yellowstone County District Court. Under a deferred sentence, a defendant can avoid a felony conviction if they comply with the terms of their probation.
Riley was also ordered to serve 150 hours of community service and 60 days of sheriff’s labor detail.