Billings man gets probation for punching cop while high on acid

A Billings man who admitted punching a police officer in the face was given probation Wednesday and a shot at avoiding a felony conviction.

Randy Wayne Riley was high on 12 “hits” of acid when he punched an officer responding to a disturbance call in December 2018, defense attorney Blaine McGivern said.

Riley, who was 18 at the time, tipped a motorcycle onto a Honda Civic and then rushed at a homeowner who confronted him. When police arrived, Riley “charged at” the officer and tried to climb inside his patrol car “in an apparent attempt to steal it,” charges state.

Riley then ran away, stripped naked as officers approached again, and punched an officer in the face as he was being handcuffed. The officers used a stun gun on Riley while attempting to control him.

In taking the acid he was offered that day, Riley made a “monumentally stupid decision,” his attorney said. Riley wrote an apology letter to the officer a few days after his arrest.